Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

