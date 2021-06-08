Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

GCV stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

