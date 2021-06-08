Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $275,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,514 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hess by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.