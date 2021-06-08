Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $102.36 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

