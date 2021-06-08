43,491 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,158,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

