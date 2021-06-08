50,000 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

