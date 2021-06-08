57,521 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of LGACU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

