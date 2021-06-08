Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 490,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 162,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

