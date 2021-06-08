Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

