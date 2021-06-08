Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 441 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

