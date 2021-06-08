Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

