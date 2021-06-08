5,400 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.