Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.07 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.03% of Stratasys worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208,943 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $15,479,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

