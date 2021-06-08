Investors Purchase Large Volume of American Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,955 shares of company stock worth $27,022,785. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

