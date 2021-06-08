Traders Buy High Volume of Vector Group Put Options (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,977 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,495% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

