Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 539 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 937% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

