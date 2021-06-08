Barings LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

