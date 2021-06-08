Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

NYSE:MAA opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

