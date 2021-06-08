Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,277.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,487.33 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

