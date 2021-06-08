Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

