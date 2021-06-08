Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,069 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.05% of ORBCOMM worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

