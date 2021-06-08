Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 504 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $433.60 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $251.84 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.17.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

