New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,277.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,487.33 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

