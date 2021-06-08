Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Copart worth $77,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

