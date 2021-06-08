New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $70,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.