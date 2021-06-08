Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Insiders sold 67,484 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,523 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

