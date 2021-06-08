New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $73,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $498.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.30 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $198.68 and a one year high of $574.83.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

