New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Liberty Broadband worth $94,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $188,291,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

