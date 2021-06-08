New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $101,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,248.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $747.02 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,260.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

