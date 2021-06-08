Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

