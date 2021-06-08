The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 370.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

