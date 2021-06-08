Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,912 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

