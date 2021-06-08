Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 228 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Teleflex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

Shares of TFX opened at $392.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.