Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of FTI Consulting worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE FCN opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

