Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

