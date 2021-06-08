Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

