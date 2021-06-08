Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 166.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 225.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 72.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after acquiring an additional 302,962 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

