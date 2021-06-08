Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

