Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 14,078 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

