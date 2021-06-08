Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (CGC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) recently:

6/3/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/1/2021 – Canopy Growth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

6/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

5/31/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/25/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2021 – Canopy Growth is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGC stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

