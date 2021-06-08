$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.36 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth $4,167,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

