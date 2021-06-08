Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

