Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,946 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of EVO Payments worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $422,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,112 shares of company stock worth $3,607,105 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

