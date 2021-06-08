Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $418,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $74.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

