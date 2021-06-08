Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) PT at $21.17

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.37 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

