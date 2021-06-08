Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

