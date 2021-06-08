Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 20,703 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Papa John’s International worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.27. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.