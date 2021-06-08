U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USPH opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $1,158,022. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

