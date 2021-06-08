Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

