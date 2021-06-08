5,826 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $243,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

